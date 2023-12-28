Cadiz's twin publications bag reg'l awards

Cadiz City's twin publications -- Saganak and Cadiz Bulletin (CB) -- bagged this year's coveted regional information and communication awards.

Both Saganak and CB won third place in the newsletter and special edition, respectively.

The region's annual information and communications award rites was spearheaded by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Region 6.

This year, the awarding ceremony was held at Citadines Amigo Plaza Iloilo during the year-end conference of government communicators in the entire Western Visayas on Dec. 21.

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr. was elated with the awards, more so that Saganak, Cadiz's official monthly publication, only debuted last March.

"Besting several other publications in the region is no joke. Placing third in the over-all ranking was a 'big bang' indeed for a neophyte Saganak," he said.

"Hence, this feat is remarkable, especially in our immense quest for transparency," the mayor stressed.

"With Saganak," Escalante vowed, "we will be more than inspired to dwell on information, education campaign (IEC) as we saturate our 22 villages in delivering genuine government services via Serbisyo Caravan."

CB, city's bi-monthly magazine, on the other hand, excelled with its feature story "The Culture", highlighting the lives, culture, tradition and heritage of the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) - the Atas -in Sitio Manara, Barangay Celestino Villacin, one of the remotest areas in Cadiz.

"This is one great story we're proud of that amid modernization and digitalization, still, Cadiz City government wasn't remiss in prioritizing the needs and advancing the welfare of the IPs," the mayor related.

Capped the mayor, " Indeed, we, in Cadiz, we invest much in advocating for the right information and value effective communication with (our) amazing and competent communicators."*