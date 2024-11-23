Call center agent ran over by truck, dies

A call center agent died after she was run over by a 10-wheeler truck. At the same time, her live-in partner was also injured at Burgos Extension, Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on Wednesday morning, November 20.

Police identified the fatality as Jonalyn Lamis, 26, a resident of Barangay West, Candoni. Injured was her live-in partner, Rexis Gallano, legal age, and resident of Caningay, Candoni.

Police Major Ramel Sarona, head of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Bacolod City Police Office, said yesterday that Galliano was driving his motorcycle along with his back rider, Lamis, at about 5:50 a.m., traveling from east to west.

He said Gallano tried to overtake the 10-wheeler wing van, which was loaded with beer and driven by Rolly Pelaez, 54, a resident of Barangay Galang Oton, Iloilo.

However, he added that Gallano failed to return to his lane and hit the motorcycle driven by Lloyd Arca, a resident of Barangay Alangilan and of legal age, who was traveling from west to east.

Sarona noted that Lamis was thrown off the motorcycle and run over by the left rear tire of a 10-wheeler truck, traveling from east to west direction, and died on the spot.

Gallano and Arca sustained minor injuries.

Sarona said Pelaez and Arca were also detained and released at about 11 p.m. Thursday, November 21.

He said there was already an initial settlement between the driver of the truck and the family of the victims.

Sarona reminded the motorists to slow down to avoid similar incidents. /MAP.