Camera Club of Negros launches MassKara photo contest

IN CELEBRATION of the 46th MassKara Festival in October 2025, the Camera Club of Negros will hold the MassKara Photo Contest 2025, a search for images that best capture the smiles, artistry, and stories of Bacolod’s grandest celebration.

Aeson Baldevia, president of the Camera Club of Negros, said this year’s contest is designed to showcase the many faces of MassKara through three categories: the Highlights – featuring the Electric MassKara, Street Dance, and Arena Dance competitions; Sectoral Events – honoring the inclusivity of MassKara with activities for persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and other groups; and Street Stories (Freestyle) – candid and creative captures of Bacolodnons and visitors as they live out the festival spirit.

He said winners in the Highlights category will receive P20,000, P15,000, and P10,000 for the first, second, and third places, respectively.

For the Sectoral Events category, winners will receive P15,000, P10,000, and P5,000 for the first, second, and third places.

For the Street Stories category, winners will also take home P15,000, P10,000, and P5,000 for the first, second, and third places, respectively.

Baldevia noted that a registration fee of P1,500 entitles participants to an exclusive MassKara photographer’s kit and an official All-Access Pass to the festival grounds and events—offering photographers the perfect vantage points to document MassKara’s most iconic moments.

“The Camera Club of Negros extends this invitation not only to professional photographers but also to local hobbyists, students, and enthusiasts of all kinds of photography—MassKara has always been a festival of the people, and this contest welcomes everyone with a passion for capturing smiles and stories,” Baldevia said.

He added that winning entries will not only earn recognition and cash prizes but will also be exhibited to the public and have the chance to be immortalized in the upcoming Bacolod MassKara Museum—ensuring that the golden smiles of 2025 live on for generations.

Moreover, to kick off its MassKara activities, the Camera Club of Negros will also open “Hinumdum: MassKara Through the Years” on September 15, 2025, at SM Bacolod.

Baldevia said this special exhibition will feature archival and contemporary images of the festival’s journey, tracing how MassKara grew from its humble beginnings to its status today as one of the Philippines’ most celebrated festivals.

For registration and full contest details, the public may visit the official Camera Club of Negros Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Art Association of Bacolod–Negros (AAB-N), the Philippines’ longest-running provincial art group and proud founder of the MassKara Festival, has also partnered with the City Government of Bacolod and the Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc. for this year's festival.

Tey Sevilleno, AAB-N president, said the group’s 50th year marks a milestone highlighting resilience, creativity, and the role of art in uniting people.

She said it is also an occasion to honor the legacy of Sir Ely Santiago and the pioneering members of AAB-N, whose work helped shape MassKara into a well-known festival.

“Through the universal language of art, we honor our beginnings while continuing to celebrate the vibrance of Bacolod’s present and future,” Sevilleno added.

As part of this milestone, Sevilleno noted that they will hold an On-the-Spot MassKara Painting Competition, a MassKara Making Contest, and a MassKara Mask-Higante Puppets Competition.

Sevilleno said AAB-N is embarking on a historic project in partnership with the Camera Club of Negros to create a comprehensive digital archive of MassKara.

“This collaboration will preserve the festival’s rich visual history, ensuring that future generations can witness how Bacolod turned trials into triumphs, and how smiles became a symbol of strength,” Sevilleno said.

Sevilleno also expressed gratitude to Mayor Greg Gasataya and the City Government of Bacolod for continuously giving space for the arts to thrive within the MassKara Festival.

“We also thank the Bacolod Gugma Foundation for championing creativity and making these events accessible to all,” Sevilleno said.

She said they reaffirmed their commitment to nurture local artists, preserve the soul of MassKara, and celebrate the artistry and resilience of the Bacolodnon spirit.

“Together, let us honor the past, celebrate the present, and create a future where the MassKara Festival continues to shine as a festival of art, culture, and love for generations to come,” she added.

The MassKara Festival is slated on October 1 to 19, 2025. (MAP)