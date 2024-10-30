Cameron Julienne Regalado Gustilo turns 18

Celebrating a debut is a significant milestone in a young woman's journey to adulthood.

At this stage, the celebrant can make some decisions for herself, such as those related to education and in some teenage gatherings.

This celebration is not just about the age but marks the beginning of greater independence and responsibility.

But of course, parents will still have a big say in the end.

Cameron Julienne Regalado Gustilo of Bacolod City recently celebrated her 18th birthday with a party at Nature’s Village Resort in Talisay City, which was attended by family and friends.

Cameron is a first-year Psychology student at the University of St. La Salle.

The occasion was marked by a traditional 18 roses dance, featuring her brothers, uncles, and classmates from elementary, high school, senior high, and college. Guests participated in the ceremony by offering 18 candles and 18 treasures, along with heartfelt birthday wishes and fun games.

She was accompanied by her mother, Gerlyn; her sister, Nicole; her niece, NighteraSeizelle; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.