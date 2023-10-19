Campaign period starts

The campaign period for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections starts Thursday, October 18, and candidates are reminded to strictly follow the rules and regulations set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec Negros Occidental Provincial Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said candidates are prohibited from giving out t-shirts, bags, and caps.

He said that only the candidates' campaign staff are allowed to wear them.

Candidates must also adhere to posting their campaign posters on the common poster areas only, he said.

The Comelec will also conduct "Operation Baklas" during the campaign period, aiming to remove all campaign posters and materials that are outside the common poster areas.

A day before the beginning of the campaign period, Ananoria said they don't have any additional show cause orders to be issued against candidates in connection to premature campaigning.

At present, the Comelec in the province has already issued a total of 144 show cause orders.

Ananoria further stated that there have been no BSKE candidate in the province that had been recommended for disqualification due to election-related violations, although he confirmed that six candidates in Western Visayas received recommendations for their disqualification.

Ananoria said that most of those who are facing disqualification are from Iloilo province.

Hot spot areas in the province also remain at 51, and there are no villages that have either been upgraded or downgraded their status.

Ananoria said they are confident that the elections in the province will remain peaceful, although they will not let their guard down and will continue their monitoring.*