Can of worms opened during congressional inquiry on Silay's P1.1 billion loan

A can of worms was opened during Monday's preliminary investigation on the alleged irregularities on the loan availed by the City Government of Silay under Mayor Joedith Gallego for its three major projects.

Abang Lingkod Partylist Representative Joseph Stephen Paduano who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts said he cautioned Gallego that his lawyer and City Administrator Atty. Janus Jarder is the one who pinned him down which happened during the investigation.

Paduano relinquished the chairmanship in yesterday's hearing to Cong. Romeo Acop for transparency as the investigation was conducted as a result of his privilege speech on September 9 after he received complaints against Gallego and other officials about the loan and the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the three projects financed from the loan.

Paduano said more hearings will be conducted regarding the loan and that he noted violations from the city's acquisition of the loan to the implementation of the projects. It also came out that in the probe instead of P499 million intended for the new government center, only P316.9 million is the total project cost based on the documents submitted by the contractor which is the Silver Dragon Construction, Lumber, and Glass Supply. Rep.

Dan Fernandez raised the question of where the nearly P180 million budget goes.

Paduano said the Office of Building Official issued a Notice of Violation after it was found out that the project had been implemented for two months already without the building plan and building permit.

Paduano also noted that Gallego said the Development Bank of the Philippines was slow to act on their loan application but Jarder said the bank was catching up.

The loan was acquired by the city government from the Land Bank of the Phil's.

Gallego and other city officials also failed to answer the interest rates the bank is implementing for its loan agreement. Gallego and his councilor allies cannot even remember their annual budget when asked by the congressmen.

It was also found out during the investigation that the city availed the loan despite that it already exceeded its debt servicing ceiling.

About the implementation of the market renovation, the committee initially found out that no feasibility study was conducted but the project has already been implemented. (TDE)