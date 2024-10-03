Candidate No. 7 Cindy Valencia during the sashing ceremony.

The City of San Carlos in Negros Occidental has acquired virtual production equipment worth PHP2.295 million to create high-quality digital content using its 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Incentive Fund.

Through the initiative, the northern Negros city aims to become a hub for innovative media production and contribute to regional economic development.

“This acquisition will greatly enhance our ability to create high-quality digital content and improve our virtual production capabilities, leading to a more visually engaging media experience,” Mayor Renato Gustilo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gustilo received the equipment from Department of the Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Teodora Sumagaysay and Local Government Operations Officer VII and Cluster I Head Evelyn Vista in a rite at the city’s multi-purpose hall at Park Marina on Monday.

The equipment included a photo printer, adjustable multicolored RGB light-emitting diode (LED), professional studio light, action camera, touchscreen on-camera monitor, enhanced wireless high-definition multi-media interface transmitter, and LED wall display system package, among others.

Sumagaysay said the city’s initiative signifies a shared commitment to improving governance and public service, as she commended Gustilo for ensuring that public services remain innovative and responsive to community needs.

“San Carlos City remains committed to upholding the SGLG standards and striving for more achievements in the future,” City Planning and Development Coordinator Magnolia Antonio said. (PNA)