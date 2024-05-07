Candoni fighter wins int’l jiu-jitsu open in USA

A highly skilled Jiu-Jitsu fighter from Candoni, Negros Occidental, Dr. Sunny "Pin" Diego, recently participated in the International Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) championship, the San Jose Spring International Open 2024, held in California, USA.

Dr. Pin emerged victorious in the competition, winning a silver medal in the division and a bronze medal in the open class, showcasing his exceptional skills and talent.

Dr. Pin, an alumnus of the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos-Bacolod, has been recognized as one of the most decorated Jiu-Jitsu fighters from his hometown. He faced experienced, former champion competitors, and emerged victorious, a great feat for any black belt fighter.

Dr. Pin's victory would not have been possible without the support of his wife, Hannah, who works as a nurse. The couple expressed their gratitude to all those who made the competition possible, including their team, Alliance Jiu Jitsu Redlands, and Alliance Jiu Jitsu Yucaipa.

Hannah commended her husband's exceptional skills, stating that competing requires a great deal of discipline, preparation, and courage. She expressed her pride in Dr. Pin's accomplishments and appreciation for their professors and coaches, who lead by example and provide excellent training.

Dr. Pin, who is also a Head Instructor and the owner of two Alliance Jiu-Jitsu Academies in Inland Empire, California, played a vital role in his wife's entry into the world of Jiu-Jitsu. Hannah, who is also a Jiu-Jitsu fighter, has won several competitions under her husband's guidance.

Dr. Pin's triumph is an inspiration to the Jiu-Jitsu community, and his achievements are commendable.

We congratulate him on his success and wish him and his team all the best in their future endeavors.*