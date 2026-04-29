Candoni mayor condemns killing of minor

CANDONI Mayor Ray Ruiz has condemned the killing of the 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a sugarcane field in Sitio Lawagon, Barangay Poblacion West, Candoni, Negros Occidental on April 27, 2026.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic death of 13-year-old Rica Grace Simple. On behalf of the Municipality of Candoni, I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Simple family," Ruiz said.

He said this is not merely the loss of a life; it is the unjust loss of a future filled with promise.

"I strongly condemn this brutal act. The loss of a child is a pain no family and no community should ever bear. Justice will be served. We are committed to ensuring those responsible are held fully answerable under the law," he added.

Records from the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) showed that around 8:40 p.m. on April 27, a driver from Barangay Haba, Candoni, reported that a dead body had been found in Sitio Lawagon, Barangay Poblacion West.

Investigation further revealed that, according to the victim’s mother, around 7:00 p.m. on April 26, she had asked her daughter to buy ice from a sari-sari store in Purok Pag-ulinganan, Barangay Haba.

However, the victim did not return home, and her mother assumed that she had gone to be with friends.

To support the family of the victim, Ruiz said his office facilitated the delivery of immediate financial and welfare assistance.

"Simultaneously, I have directed the Candoni Municipal Police Station to conduct a thorough and urgent investigation. We are currently awaiting autopsy results to establish the facts and guide our next legal steps," he said.

The mayor also appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information on social media, out of respect for the grieving family and to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

He also urged anyone with relevant information to coordinate with the authorities.

"Let us pray for the eternal repose of Rica Grace, for the strength of her family, and for the swift delivery of justice," Ruiz said. (MAP)