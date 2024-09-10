Canlaon City orders evacuation as Mt. Kanlaon logs over 200 quakes

THE local government of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, has ordered a mandatory evacuation of residents within the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone around Mt. Kanlaon following an earthquake swarm linked to the volcano’s increased activity.

Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas issued Executive Order No. 63, series of 2024, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, citing the need to protect residents as more than 200 earthquakes were recorded since 10:35 p.m. on Monday evening. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has been closely monitoring the situation.

Phivolcs resident volcanologist Andylene Quintia confirmed the earthquake swarm and noted that the seismic events occurred at short intervals. The agency is coordinating with geologists to assess the latest developments.

Mt. Kanlaon, which has been under Alert Level 2 since its last eruption on June 3, emitted 2,794 tons of sulfur dioxide on Monday, and an 800-meter-high steam plume was observed. Phivolcs reiterated that residents should avoid the Permanent Danger Zone and advised aircraft to stay clear of the volcano's vicinity.

In an advisory sent shortly before noon Tuesday, the Phivolcs said 288 volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded since midnight.

The quakes were up to 9-kilometer deep. The strongest were felt and reported as Intensity II in some barangays in Canlaon City.

"VT earthquakes are generated by rock fracturing processes and the increase in VT activity strongly indicates progressive rock-fracturing beneath the volcano as rising magma drives a path towards the surface," the advisory read.

Phivolcs said some residents of Bago City also reported rumbling sounds, while strong sulfur fumes were reported in few barangays in Bago, La Carlota and Canlaon cities.

"There were reports of sulfuric stench. Sulfurous odor was reported in Kanlaon Volcano Observatory-Canlaon City yesterday, and there were also reports of sulfuric stench in some barangays in Canlaon the previous days," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol told the Philippine News Agency.

Kanlaon's current seismic activity may lead to eruptive unrest.

"It is difficult to specify the number of days the volcano could erupt. We continuously assess the situation," Bacolcol said.

In case of ash fall, residents are advised to cover the nose and mouth with a damp clean cloth or dust mask.

Aviation authorities are urged to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircrafts.

Although no evacuation order was initially issued by Phivolcs, the Canlaon City government took preventive measures, citing the heightened risk from the volcanic activity. Local officials also convened an emergency operations meeting.

In addition to the swarm, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The earthquake was not directly linked to the volcanic activity but contributed to concerns in the region.

Phivolcs will continue to monitor Mt. Kanlaon and provide updates as the situation develops. (PNA)