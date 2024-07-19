Capable and Able

July 17-23, 2024 has been declared as the National Disability Rights Week. The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) leads this celebration with the theme: Promoting Inclusion: Celebrating Abilities and Advocating Access.

NCDA emphasizes that the celebration is a testament to the government’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), ensuring that every individual has equal opportunities.

This is also about empowering persons with disabilities. The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental organized a sports fest and a caravan this week. Nationwide, people and organizations planned activities this week.

In a press release shared by the Ponce Group Food Division, a franchise of the leading fast-food chain Jollibee, it mentioned that it launched its new program JolliJOBS in Bacolod City in partnership with Pure Abilities Program of Happy Beginners School of Learning Inc. on July 17 at Jollibee Araneta.

JolliJOBS is a combination of “Jollibee” or Jolli and JOBS is an acronym for Job Opportunities for the Betterment of Individuals with Special Needs.

This is a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating persons with special needs into the workforce underscoring the Ponce Group’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity, setting a new standard in corporate social responsibility within the industry.

Joemel Bernard C. Arroyo, an eighteen-year-old student of Happy Beginners School of Learning, Inc. is the first student to transition from school to employment. He will start working soon at the Jollibee Ayala branch. Other students will soon follow when they reach the legal age to work.

During the launch, Dr. Mark Anthony Talatala, a behavioral and developmental pediatrician, shared that they started talking and planning about this in 2022.

The team has been collaborating for a long time, partnering for autism awareness and related causes. The story began when Ms. Gesila Cortez, Managing Director of Ponce Group, asked Dr. Mark where the children would go after they finished school. Talks of job availability started and now, we are here.

Dr. Talatala highlighted that many children and adults with special needs are capable and able to provide services. Happy Beginners provided the training for these children.

Mrs. Wendy Arroyo, mother of JB, in her response, thanked the group for the opportunities given to their family. Being a widow, she had struggles, but she had and still has a group of supportive family and friends. She said that her son was diagnosed with a special need at 3 years old but being a fast learner and talented, he is doing very well and is excited with his first job in Jollibee. After his diagnosis, acceptance is the key. Early intervention helped.

Ms. Anne Marie Makilan, Owner and President of Happy Beginners School of Learning, shared her goals for the children with special needs: to have a loving and healthy environment; to be accepted in society and to make them productive. People should focus on children with special needs abilities, not disability.

Mrs. Marigold Ponce-Tangco stated that this was her dream to share their blessings. She welcomed the group to the family of Ponce Group. She mentioned that there will be opportunities to come.

Ms. Jovelyn Navarro of DepEd and Ms. Jovelyn Dato-on also graced the event. They are happy with this program.

Tears of happiness were shared during this event. It is inspiring to see others succeed. We have witnessed a historical event. A happy beginning.