Capitol acquires additional land for Mambukal

The provincial government of Negros Occidental has acquired more property for the Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary in Murcia town.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said Wednesday, December 27, that the provincial government has completed the acquisition of 10-hectare land surrounding the seventh falls inside the Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary in Barangay Minoyan from the Mambukal Real Estate Corporation.

"The provincial government now has control and ownership over the land of the falls and river systems surrounding the seven falls inside the resort," Diaz pointed out.

He added that payment has been made and the documents are now with the Provincial Register of Deeds for processing and transferring to the provincial government.

The price is more than P700 per square meter, or about P80 million, he said.

He added that massive reforestation projects will be initiated, and a development will include a hotel and tourism features like hiking, trail running, biking, and even horseback riding.

"We will also possibly install a tramline and zip line from the seventh falls to the Mambukal proper. We will offer services about two notches higher and better than the current tourism services and features the resort offers," he also said.

He also said that access is already available through Camp Nolan, and trekking will not only go through the river but also in the upper portion of the resort to prevent dangers of landslides and flash floods.

Depending on the recommendation of the geologist and architects, a pathway will be made either cemented or dirt, he said.

Additional hotel rooms will be constructed and will be made available on top of Mambukal, he said, adding that the hotel rooms will be mid to high end, "so that we can have a share from the foreign tourists."

"It's about water security, watershed protection, and eco-corridor from the Mt. Kanlaon Natural Park to the Mambukal Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary. That will ensure the continuous flow of water from the mountains to the falls inside the resort," he said.

We don't want Mambukal without the falls because there is no water anymore, Diaz said, adding that "Mambukal has been our identity as a province in terms of tourism. We want to improve it."

"We want to make sure that all the natural resources [are available] for generations to come," he said.*