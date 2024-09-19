Capitol assessing to declare state of calamity

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said they are assessing the situation and damages brought by heavy rains in the past three days to declare the province under a state of calamity.

Lacson said as of press time, only San Enrique has declared a state of calamity.

"Right now, we're making a study if we can declare a state of calamity. What is important is that help is reaching these local government units.

This is a concerted effort by the LGUs, the provincial government, and the regional offices. We all know that the regional office of the DSWD has a bodega in Negros that has prepositioned relief goods and they are helping us," Lacson said.

Irene Bel Ploteña, Head of the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division (PDMPD) said they are assessing considering the criteria set by the national government about declaration of the state of calamity.

As of 5 pm on September 17, Ploteña said the affected families are 29,838 composed of 100,335 affected persons from 23 localities in the province.

Evacuees she said per report from the ground have been starting to return to their respective homes.

She said the missing person in SipalayCitt was already recovered by the members of the Philippine Coast Guard.

The 14-year-old boy was carried away by a strong current at Campomanes Bay in Brgy. Maricalum, Sipalay City on Sunday.

As to the damages, Ploteña said an initial report on Agriculture that includes rice, corn, and high-value crops is pegged at P29.6 million; Fisheries-P1.63 million and Livestock-P889,855. (TDE)