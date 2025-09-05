Capitol assures GMO ordinance does not abandon values of sustainability

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental assured Negrenses that the proposed genetically modified organism (GMO) ordinance does not abandon the values of sustainability and cultural heritage of the province.

The joint legal-scientific team of the province, led by Provincial Legal Officer Alberto Nellas Jr., Project Development Officer III Justin Briones, and Environment Management Specialist I Diana Samson, said in a statement Thursday, September 4, 2025, that the Provincial Government affirms its commitment to ensuring local agricultural policies remain science-based, aligned with national regulations, and responsive to the needs of the people.

They said there is a compelling need to amend the existing GMO ordinance of the province to ensure consistency with the national policy framework on GMO regulation, as set forth under Joint Department Circular (JDC) No. 01, Series of 2021, jointly issued by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

They added that the proposed Negros Occidental GMO Regulatory Ordinance seeks to harmonize the province’s local framework with national policy.

Under this circular, they said any introduction, use, or commercialization of GMOs remains strictly subject to the evaluation, approval, and permitting processes of the National Biosafety Committee and its relevant regulatory agencies.

"Hence, harmonizing the provincial ordinance with JDC 2021 will not only uphold the province’s commitment to safeguard public health, the environment, and agricultural integrity, but will also ensure that local legislation remains legally sound and firmly aligned with national policy," the joint legal-scientific team said.

On September 1, 2025, church leaders, civil society groups, scientists, and organic farming advocates in Negros Occidental signed a declaration opposing GMO testing in the province, which is recognized as the “Organic Capital of the Philippines.”

The signing brought together a broad coalition of leaders, including Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of the Diocese of San Carlos and Fr. Julius Espinosa of Caritas Bacolod, along with farmer groups, indigenous communities, and environmental advocates.

Civil society organizations such as the Nisard Foundation, IFOAM Asia, Kaisahan, Masipag, and grassroots associations from across Negros Occidental also signed on.

They urged the provincial government, local municipalities, national agencies, and academic institutions to maintain a GMO-free policy without exemptions.

The joint declaration comes as the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) deliberates on an ordinance that would allow the entry of GMOs into the province.

The signatories said introducing GMO testing could undermine decades of work that established Negros Occidental as a national leader in organic farming, food sovereignty, and ecological sustainability.

The joint legal-scientific team of the province said local government units (LGUs) must align their policies with national standards to prevent inconsistencies, strengthen biosafety regulations, and uphold the people’s right to safe, sustainable, and secure food sources.

"We also acknowledge that questions and concerns have been raised regarding the implementation of GMO policies in Negros Occidental," they said.

Guided by scientific evidence and international consensus, the legal team also provided clarifications on organic agriculture and biodiversity, comprehensive meta-analysis, and the risk of contamination, among others.

"Through this ordinance, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding food security, protecting our farmers, and embracing science-based innovation while upholding our province’s organic identity," the legal team added. (MAP)