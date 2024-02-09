Capitol awards P3.3-M agri-fishery projects, aid

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental turned over P3.3 million worth of agri-fishery projects and marketing fund assistance to LGU-beneficiaries and fisherfolk associations, in a program held today at Negros Residences in Bacolod City.

Gov. Bong Lacson led the ceremonial turnover of the projects, together with Board Members Rita Gatuslao and Jeffrey Tubola, and OIC Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Dina Genzola, among others.

The governor thanked the farmers and fisherfolks for their hard work and contribution to the food security and agricultural productivity programs of the province.

He said that with climate change and other challenges in agriculture, the Provincial Government is ready to help the agriculture sector.

The said project is implemented under the Coastal Fisheries Resources Management Program, which provides post-harvest equipment, computers, ID printers, marine protected areas (MPA) marker buoys, and GPS navigational instruments to the beneficiaries to help them work efficiently, increase their income, and reduce post-harvest losses.

Meanwhile, the Livelihood Support and Marketing Fund Assistance Program provides funds for livelihood and other marketing opportunities for rural women, rural improvement clubs (RIC), and agri-fishery organizations.

The provincial winners of the search for Outstanding Rural Women, Outstanding Women Entrepreneur, Outstanding RIC, Best Provincial Agri-Fishery Organization, Most Promising Product, and Most Innovative Product were also awarded as part of the event. (PR)