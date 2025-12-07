Capitol, Bacolod government workers to get P30,000 CNA bonus

BACOLOD City Government employees will receive their Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) bonus of P30,000 not earlier than December 15, but not later than December 31, 2025, an official said.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Appropriation and Finance, said the City Council approved the P45-million appropriation during their regular session on Thursday, December 4.

The amount was sourced from several Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses accounts.

Sayson said the appropriation ensures that every regular and co-terminus employee will receive the bonus, which serves as an incentive for their excellent performance.

He said the CNA bonus is in addition to the mandatory bonuses for city employees.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said once the documents will be signed, they will release the bonus.

The mayor said the CNA bonus is awarded based on the agreement between the City Government and the Bacolod City Government Employees Union.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson also said the Provincial Government employees will receive P30,000 CNA bonus this year.

He said in 2024, the Provincial Government employees received P55,000 in extra bonuses, including P30,000 CNA, P20,000 Service Recognition Incentive, and P5,000 for the Performance Enhancement Incentive. (MAP)