Capitol bracing for La Niña

While the Negros Occidental provincial government is preparing for the rainy season, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said he is hoping that there will be rains but not typhoons.

Belle Ploteña, head of the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division, said that based on the advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the worst temperature is over and that a transition from El Niño to La Niña is coming.

"The high indices would be over," Ploteña said.

She said they are closely monitoring the advisories and forecasts of Pagasa and that the local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officers of the local government units are already prepared and haveen undergoing disaster trainings.

Lacson said, on the other hand, that there is protocol that the DRRMOs follow during typhoons especially the issuance of advisories for the public to follow especially during ore-evacuation situations.

Typhoons especially La Niña affects more families than El Niño and brings a lot of inconveniences to the affected families.

"We will address it when the time comes and hope it's not as bad as Pagasa warns. We have strong DRRMOs in the province," Lacson added.*