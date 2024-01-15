Capitol bracing for parking ban

The Negros Occidental provincial government is bracing for the parking ban imposed by the Bacolod City Traffic Authority Office.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the ongoing construction of a two-storey parking inside the motorpool compound of the province is also expected to ease the traffic congestion in the Capitol area.

Diaz said the parking area will be available for employees and guests of the provincial government.

He added that it will also be ready when the Bacolod City government bans parking along the North and South Capitol Roads surrounding the Capitol complex.

The provincial government is willing to talk with the BTAO to resolve the traffic congestion in the area, he added.

"We will cooperate with whatever plans the city government has to solve the traffic," Diaz said.

Meanwhile, Diaz also said that the provincial government is now trying to modernize its hardware/software in its Information Technology structure so that later on, even the payment of real property taxes by the local government units will be done online so that even if you pay outside, it will be automatically reflected to the Provincial Treasurer's Office.

“Even the inventory of supplies and medicines at the provincial-run hospitals will also be modernized for real-time monitoring and inventory,” he added.*