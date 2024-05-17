Capitol bulk water project to proceed, Lacson says

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the bulk water project of the provincial government will proceed and is already up for bidding.

Lacson made the statement after Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego expressed opposition for the province to tap water as sources from Malogo and Embang rivers for reasons that it may affect the irrigation and other water needs of the city.

"We have already decided that we can tap those sources based on a scientific study which has long been conducted," Lacson said.

"We cannot depend on underground so we will make use of the surface water so these two rivers are a good source of potable water," he added.

In fact, the governor said they are hoping to tap other rivers soon which are also good sources of potable water.

"Of course, we will do everything possible to make it happen," he added.

Lacson, when asked of possible politics behind Gallego's opposition, said, "I will not outright say it's about politics maybe he has his reasons but there studies that these rivers are good for potable water and Silay is also one of the recipients. Silay is in the loop."

Bacolod is the biggest recipient of the bulk water project.

Right now, “We are waiting for the bidding. In the bidding we would know the seriousness of those who bought the bid documents, Lacson added.

An initial three firms have expressed interest in bidding for the proposed PHP1.2 billion Negros Occidental Bulk Water Supply Project (NBWSP) under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

These are the Manila Water Company Inc., Aboitiz InfraCapital, and Balibago Waterworks System Inc. which bought the bid documents in December 2023.*