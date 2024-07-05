Capitol continues to push for renewable energy

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the provincial government continues to push for renewable energy.

Lacson made the statement after its turn-over of solar panels to some recipients Thursday in line with the observance of Renewable Energy Appreciation Week.

"We all know solar panels reduced in price that's why more Negrenses are putting solar in their respective houses," Lacson said.

When used correctly and maintained properly, you will not only be able to use these power systems for your electricity needs, but you will be able to minimize your electricity bills, Lacson said in his message to the recipients during the turn-over at the main lobby of the Provincial Capitol Building.

"I hope that with the savings you achieve from the use of these R/E power systems, you will be able to channel the funds to more productive uses directly benefiting the people that you serve," the governor added.

This day symbolizes our appreciation of your significance in our working together towards a Reliable, Renewable, Available, Accessible, Affordable, and Sustainable Energy system in Occidental Negros by 2030, or RRAAASE-ON (read as "race on") 2030, the governor added. (TDE)