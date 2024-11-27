Capitol continues to serve vacate notices to Barangay 39 residents

The provincial government of Negros Occidental is continuing to serve vacate notices to residents of Barangay 39, Bacolod City.

Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. reported that some residents have expressed a willingness to receive assistance, and the provincial government is adhering to the three-notice rule before filing any ejectment cases. He said around 112 families in the barangay are affected.

Nellas clarified that residents who agree to accept financial assistance from the province and temporarily relocate will not face eviction. The second notices to vacate were issued to the 112 families on October 31, for an approximately 7,000-square-meter property in Barangay 39.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson previously explained that in 1954, the Lizares family donated the property to the Negros Occidental High School to be used as a school garden. However, the land was not used for this purpose; instead, provincial and national government offices were constructed on the donated land, violating the Deed of Donation.

In 2012, the Lizares family filed a case to cancel the Deed of Donation. The court ruled in favor of the Lizares family in 2021, but a compromise agreement was reached with the provincial government.

Under the agreement, the 1.1-hectare portion of the property, where government offices have already been built, will remain with the government, while the rest of the land, occupied by informal settlers, will be returned to the Lizares family. (TDE)