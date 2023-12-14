Capitol deliberates for top SWM-compliant LGUs

The DENR-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office Negros Occidental and Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) led the final deliberation of the top six cities and municipalities, which are finalists of the 2023 Provincial Search for the Best LGU Compliant with RA 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 (Year I).

The final deliberation was held last December 6 – 7, 2023 at the TLDC Conference Room and HOD Conference Room at the Provincial Capitol.

The CENRO / MENRO or the SWM Focal Person of the top six LGUs presented their reports for the final deliberation related to their initiatives and compliance with RA 9003.

The finalists for the city category are the cities of Escalante, Sipalay, San Carlos, Sagay, Cadiz, and Bago while the finalists for the municipality category are Murcia, E.B. Magalona, Manapla, Candoni, Calatrava and Pulupandan.

Present during the final deliberation meeting were PEMO SWM Team led by Dr. Eriberto Madalag, Sheila Joan Bautista, Ria Dada, and Rodolfo Sapalo Jr., EMB-DENR Negros Occidental Team led by Engr. Victor Thomas Ureta, and Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management Educators (KaSE).

Both winners for City and Municipality Categories will receive P20,000 – champion; first place - P15,000; second place - P10,000; and third place - P7,000; plaques will be given to the 5th & 6th places.

Individual awards will also be given to SWM Focal Persons of Negros Occidental such as Best Focal Person (FP) in implementing SWM Innovations; Best FP in Implementing Effective Management of Central MRF; Best FP in implementing IEC on SWM; Best FP in Implementing Effective Enforcement Program; and Most Active SWM FP.

The announcement of winners will be on Dec. 15, 2023 during the 4th Quarter PSWM Board Meeting at HOD Conference Room. Official awarding will be in January 2024. (PR)