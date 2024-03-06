Capitol, DepEd NegOcc ink scholarship deal for school heads anew

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson recently signed the Memorandum of Agreement with Department of Education Negros Occ. Schools Division Superintendent Anthony Liobet and University of St. La Salle Bacolod president Br. Joaquin Severino Martinez for the School Heads Academy Scholarship Batch 2.

The ceremonial signing, March 5, was held at the Lopue Conference Room, USLS Bacolod in the presence of Negros Occ. Scholarship Program Head, Karen Dinsay, among others.

The scholarship grantees under the School Heads Academy Scholarship will earn a Certificate in Educational Administration and Supervision.

It is a three-semester program, sponsored by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental in partnership with USLS and DepEd Negros Occidental, aimed at developing the competencies of school heads and improving the quality of education in public schools.

Lacson said that the scholarship reflects the shared vision of a future where schools are led by individuals equipped with the skills and passion necessary to make the educational system responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing and evolving world.

A total of 63 scholars have already graduated from Batch 1. (PR)