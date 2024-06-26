Capitol distributes livestock and poultry projects

Negros Occ. Gov. Bong Lacson and Board Member Jeffrey Tubola led the ceremonial turnover of livestock and poultry projects to animal raisers from various LGUs of the province, at the Capitol Grounds this morning.

The Animal Dispersal Project is under the Provincial Swine Industry Recovery Initiatives and Animal Genetic Improvement and Livelihood Programs of the Provincial Veterinary Office.

The recipients, who are qualified organized groups and individual animal raisers, received boars, gilts, free-range chickens, goats, and sheep produced from the two Provincial Farms – Negros First Ranch and the Provincial Livestock Breeding Center and Dairy Farm.

The dispersal is part of the swine industry recovery and repopulation initiatives of the province.

Gov. Lacson encouraged swine raisers to promote the adoption of artificial insemination in swine breeding to produce healthy swine and avoid the risk of transboundary animal diseases.

The governor also thanked PVO personnel, paravets, and swine raisers for working together for the recovery of the swine industry in the province. (Provincial Government of Negros Occidental)