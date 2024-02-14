Capitol employees to enjoy 3-day add’l special leave privileges

Capitol employees will enjoy three days of additional special leave privileges starting this year.

In a memorandum of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson issued on February 7, he stated that the Civil Service has approved the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) entered into between the Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace) and Provincial Government of Negros Occidental through the Certificate of Registration No. 3019 from January 23, 2024, to January 22, 2027, signed by CSC chairperson Atty. Karlo Nograles, and duly attested by Ma. Theresa Fernandez, Director IV of the Human Resource Relations Office.

Section 10.3.1 of the Collective Negotiation Agreement states that the province shall provide all employees with three days of special leave privileges in addition to the existing three days of special leave privileges.

Lacson stated that all employees of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental should be granted an additional three days of non-cumulative Special Leave Privileges on top of the existing three days of Special Leave Privileges to be enjoyed annually, effective January 23, 2024, up to January 22, 2027.

Further, Lacson stated that under Section 10.3.2 of the CNA, the six-day Special Leave Privileges can be used in any of the following circumstances: accident, birthday, business transaction with other agencies, enrollment, graduation, hospitalization,

mourning or bereavement, relocation (transfer of residence), wedding/or wedding anniversary.

Employees availing the Special Leave Privileges shall file an application for leave in advance, duly approved by the head of office/division before availing the special leave (birthday, wedding/wedding anniversary, graduation, and enrollment) or upon returning to duty whenever is applicable.*