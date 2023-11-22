Capitol employees to receive P45K extra bonus

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has assured the Capitol employees that they will most likely receive additional bonuses similar to what they received in 2022.

Last year, the provincial government employees received P45,000 in additional bonuses each.

The additional bonuses will include the Collective Negotiation Incentives signing bonus (CNA), Service Recognition Incentives (SRI), and Performance Enhancement Incentives (PEI).

With the recent signing of a three-year CNA between the Progressive Alliance of Capitol Workers (Pace) and the provincial government, Capitol regular and casual employees are expected to receive P30,000 each this coming December.

"It’s basically the same as last year, except that I think we can add to CNA by P5,000," the governor said.

Entitled to receive such extra bonuses are regular, casual, and plantilla employees of the Negros Occidental provincial government.

Lacson also said the provincial government has available funds to pay for the job order and contract of service workers received last year.

Ruben Diamante, president of the Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace), said that the increase in CNA to P30,000 was stated in a memorandum circular issued by the Department of Budget and Management.

The CNA bonus is subject to availability of funds, with approval of the concerned local chief executives, he pointed out.

Diamante said they are looking forward to P30,000 CNA, an amount of P20,000 for SRI, and P5,000 for PEI in December this year.

Government workers are also hoping for a PBBM bonus to be announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in celebration of the holiday season.*