Capitol employees union addresses backlog in burial assistance

The Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (Pace) is now addressing the backlog on burial assistance for its members and beneficiaries.

Randy Peacita, newly-elected Pace president, said they need P6 million to pay a backlog of 237 claims for its burial assistance program.

He said that under the union's burial assistance program, each member who died will receive P40,000, while P30,000 will be given if a family member passes away.

"Pace needs to raise funds in order to address the backlog for burial assistance," he said, adding, "the backlog is piling up every year. It is called assistance because when the members need it during their time of bereavement, they can avail of it. Unfortunately, Pace did not meet that purpose as you can avail of it only after three years."

He said that they review the policies and guidelines of the burial assistance program.

Peacita said he will be suggesting to the Board of Directors to study the possibility of taking out a loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines or any government financial institutions that can offer them an acceptable term.

Maybe we can set aside a certain amount from the monthly P200,000 contributions from the members to pay for a planned loan, he also said.

Peacita assured Pace members that a top priority of his leadership is to ensure the welfare of the employees.*