Capitol eyeing to increase Barangay assistance to P300k

BARANGAY PROJECTS. Fifty-two barangays from the different cities and municipalities of Negros Occidental received a total of P15.8 million financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental for various projects. Governor Bong Lacson led the ceremonial distribution of checks to the punong barangays held at the Capitol Social Hall in Bacolod City, last April 3. (Capitol Photo)
Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is eyeing to increase assistance to the barangays from P250,000 to P300,000 in 2025. The assistance is the same amount that the Barangay received from the province before the COVID-19  pandemic.

Lacson revealed such a plan after he confirmed that the National Tax Allotment of the province for 2025 will increase by 18% or about P900 million. " We would recover our losses from the 2021 NTA," Lacson said.

He said this will bring a provincial General Budget of P5 billion for 2025. "We will continue with what we have been doing like farm-to-market roads and other programs that have been funded," the governor said.

Lacson meanwhile said that he would deliver his State of the Province Address after the President's State of the Nation Address on July 22. (TDE)

 

