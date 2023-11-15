Capitol eyeing to put up water analysis laboratory

Negros Occidental Provincial Health Officer Girlie Pinongan revealed the plan of the provincial government to put up its own water analysis laboratory to address the need for a cheaper and faster examination of water samples.

Pinongan said Tuesday, November 14, that the plan comes after representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Department of Health visited the province last week to conduct an on-site inspection of local government units that were affected by cholera.

Pinongan said the team visited Talisay City and EB Magalona, which recorded a high number of cholera cases.

She advised the local health units to conduct regular monthly water analyses of water sources in the communities.

However, she said LGUs have a hard time conducting real time analysis of water samples as they have to bring them to private laboratories in Bacolod City.

Pinongan said she has suggested the idea to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson to put up Type C laboratories.

"We are looking at utilizing our district hospitals so that every district in the province can easily test water samples," she pointed out.*