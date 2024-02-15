Capitol eyeing water districts as off-takers of bulk water supply project

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Wednesday, February 14, that they are eyeing water districts as off-takers of its Bulk Water Supply Project.

"We would like to serve as many as possible to make it attractive to the prospective bidders," Lacson said.

Last week, 11 companies bought bid documents for the bulk water supply project.

The bidding is set in June this year.

The companies that signified their interest to participate in the bidding are Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Inc., Balibago Waterworks System, Inc., First Balfour Inc., PrimeWater Resources Inc., BW Water, Inc., Aboitiz Infracapital, Inc., PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp., MacroAsia Properties Development Corporation, Maynilad Water Services Inc., San Miguel Holdings Corp., and M.E. Sicat Construction, Inc.

The project, officially named the Negros Occidental Bulk Water Supply Project (NBWSP), involves the financing, engineering design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a bulk water supply system with a minimum capacity of 34.5 million liters/day (MLD) to be sourced from the Imbang River and/or Malogo River, according to the official website of the provincial government.

It is expected to supply treated bulk water to six water service providers in the Negros Occidental: the cities of Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Victorias, and the municipalities of Manapla, and EB Magalona.

The project is under the public-private partnership (PPP) project.*