Capitol eyes release of employees' PBB for 2022 and 2023 in December

The provincial government is targeting the release of the employees' Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) for 2022 and 2023 this December, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz announced on Thursday.

Diaz made the statement following the recognition the province received from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award. This marks the second consecutive year the province has earned the prestigious award. Diaz also mentioned that the provincial government is preparing to vie for the SGLG for a third consecutive year under Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

He added that the SGLG award serves as one of the bases for granting the additional bonus to employees.

However, Diaz noted that the provincial government has been urging the DILG to work with the Department of Finance to issue the necessary guidelines and a joint Memorandum Circular, which would serve as the basis for the release of the PBB. The bonus is expected to be equivalent to 60% of the employees' salaries.

"The employees have been asking for what is due to them for performing their jobs well. We hope the concerned agencies will listen to the plight of the employees and issue the guidelines soon," Diaz said.

The SGLG award is given to provinces that surpass the standards set by the DILG in the implementation of various projects. Diaz emphasized that for 2025, the province will continue to work hard to meet and exceed the DILG’s standards in order to secure the award for another year. (TDE)