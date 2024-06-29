Capitol Insurance Program distributed to Barangay workers

A total of P1.2 Million worth of insurance benefits were distributed to the beneficiaries of the Provincial Government’s Barangay Insurance Program for Tanods, Officials, Employees, BHWs and BNS, at the Governor’s Office, this morning.

Governor Bong Lacson led the distribution of checks to the recipients from the cities of Escalante, Sagay, Cadiz, Victorias, Bago, La Carlota, Himamaylan and Sipalay, and the towns of Manapla, E.B. Magalona, Hinigaran, Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Isabela, and Cauayan. (Capitol PIO)