Capitol loses P400K worth of supplies at motor pool

The provincial government lost P400,000 supplies comprising batteries and motor oil at the Provincial Engineering Office motor pool along Gatuslao Street in Bacolod City.

Provincial General Services Office Head Arnel Argusar said Tuesday, December 5, they discovered the robbery on October 31 during its regular inventory.

Based on the investigation, the robber gained entry through a hole in the wall of the supply room.

"This leads us to believe that the suspect may be an occupant of the house adjacent to the wall and made that hole," Argusar said.

The hole was not noticed because the suspect covered it with hollow blocks.

Argusar also said that a further investigation would be conducted, especially on the possibility of an inside job.

He said five batteries had been recovered during a police operation in Barangay Pahanocoy.

However, one of the contacts who facilitated the purchase of the stolen batteries died in an accident when his tricycle was hit by a vehicle along the highway of Barangay Pahanocoy.

Stolen items include 21 batteries.

The case has been referred to the Provincial Legal Office for legal action, Argusar said.*