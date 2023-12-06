Capitol names ESWM compliance finalists

The Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) has announced the Top 16 Provincial Government offices, Top Five hospitals, and Top 17 Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management Educators (KaSE), which are compliant with RA 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, for the year 2023.

The Provincial Capitol Solid Waste Management Task Group led by Provincial Administrator, Atty. Rayfrando Diaz, spearheads the conduct of the Local Search for the Best Office/Hospital compliant with RA 9003, which is now in its second year.

The awarding of the top offices was held at the Negros Residences function hall led by PEMO Head Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio last November 24, while Jose Aldwin Legaspi, Supervising EMS of PEMO, SWM Head of PEMO Dr. Eriberto Madalag and members Sheila Joan Bautista, Ria Dada and Rodolfo Sapalo, led the awarding ceremony of the top hospital and KaSEs held at the Capitol, yesterday (Dec. 4).

The Top 16 finalists for the office category are Provincial Administrator's Office, Sangguniang Panlalawigan Office, Technology and Livelihood Development Center (TLDC), Negros Occ. Comprehensive Health Program (NOCHP) Office, Provincial Assessor’s Office, General Services Office, Provincial Engineer’s Office, Provincial Human Resource Management Office, Hospital Operations Department (HOD), Provincial Information Office (PIO), Provincial Accounting Office, Mambukal Resort Office, PRDP Office, Negros Occ. Scholarship Program (NOSP) Office, Food Terminal Market of Negros Occidental (FTMON), and Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO).

The top 5 hospitals are Eleuterio Decena Memorial Hospital in Hinoba-an, Cadiz District Hospital, Ignacio Arroyo Sr. Memorial Hospital in Isabela, Valeriano Gatuslao Memorial Hospital in Himamaylan, and Valladolid District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the top 17 Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management Educators (KaSE) are Minerva Rosario of PEO, Rosemarie Lariosa of HOD, Kyzzamar Ceilo of NOCHP, Mark dela Cruz of Mambukal Resort, Carolyn Alejo of TLDC, ChristineB elle Grace Marfil of ICTD Office, Jovel Bernabe of the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division, Kenny Greynor Gallo of NOSP, Maricel Lastierre and Jassen Jamili of Provincial Assessor’s Office, Ralph Rogel Rogan of the Negros Occ. Investment and Promotion Center, Christine Dinglasan of PIO, Rocky James Alegado of Ignacio Arroyo Memorial District Hospital, Calvin Alcala of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, Abigail Hulleza of Cadiz District Hospital, and Teresita Tionko and Marivic Belicena of PTO.

The final evaluation of the finalists will be from December 6 to 20, 2023. Prizes for the Best Office Compliant with RA9003- Year II are P50,000.00 for the champion, P30,000.00 – first place, P20, 000.00 – second place, and P10,000.00 – third place; for the Best Hospital Compliant with RA9003- Year II are P40,000.00 for the champion, P25,000.00 – first place, and P13,000.00 – second place; and for the Search for the Best Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management Educators (KaSE) Compliant with RA9003 Office Category are P11,000.00 for the champion, P9,000.00 – first place, and P7,000.00 - second place; in Hospital Category P7,000.00 for the champion and P5,000.00 – first place. (PR)