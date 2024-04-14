Capitol not keen yet on declaring state of calamity

The provincial government of Negros Occidental is not considering yet the declaration of state of calamity for the damages due to drought, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said over the weekend.

The Office of Provincial Agriculturist has placed the damages to crops brought by the drought induced by El Niño to P115,228,510, which affected 3,312 farmers.

Lacson said the provincial government will give P2,000 each to affected farmers.

Pag-asa reported that El Niño is weakening and expected to end soon.

La Niña is expected to develop this summer.

This transition can affect global atmospheric weather patterns, Pag-asa said.*