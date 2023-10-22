Capitol opens applications for 3rd batch Australia scholarship

The Negros Occidental Scholarship Program Division (NOSPD) under the Office of the Governor is now accepting applications for its Study Now, Pay Later -Northern Territory, Australia Scholarship on Commercial Cookery.

Applicants for Commercial Cookery must have a degree in Culinary, Hospitality Management or Hotel and Restaurant Management with experience in actual commercial cookery.

He/she must be single, between 22-35 years old, resident of the Province of Negros Occidental with good attitude towards hard work, alert and have excellent communication skills, patient and resourceful, with excellent interpersonal and leadership skills, and no criminal record.

She/he must have good command of written and oral communication in English language and must pass the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Qualified applicants for Commercial Cookery will study at the International College of Advanced Education (ICAE).

ICAE chief executive officer Sean Mahoney said that the students in his school are well looked after and well respected and they have world class education, skills and qualification that are in demand in Northern Territory.

The Provincial Government will pay for their one-way travel to Australia, tuition and other fees. Since this is a study now, pay later program, the grantees must pay the provincial government on instalment scheme based on the schedule of payments given by the NOSPD.

Karen Dinsay, NOSPD head said that Joery Rio from Talisay City, one of the first batch scholars, was granted his Permanent Residency Visa last year and he is currently working as a highly regarded instructor of ICAE while waiting for his Australian citizenship.

Atty. Rayfrando Diaz II, Provincial Administrator said that he is very happy with the decision of Sean Mahoney in hiring Rio, a Negrense to teach in his school, a testament that Negrenses are indomitable, skilled and globally competitive.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said that he is very pleased with Negros Occidental’s partnership with Northern Territory that has made a tangible impact in life of the scholars and their families. He added that the second batch, composed of 10 Negrense scholars who travelled to Darwin in May, are doing well with the strong support of Negrense community led by Consul Januario John Rivas.

He further added that he will continue to assist aspiring Negrense young professionals who are qualified to study at ICAE to upgrade their skills in Commercial Cookery to provide them with world-class education.

Interested applicants may submit their resume, diploma, birth certificate, work related certificates or current employment certificate at the Negros Occidental Scholarship Program Division at the 2nd Floor, Multi-Purpose Building (beside NBI), Aguinaldo Street, Bacolod City. (PR)