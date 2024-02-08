Capitol prepares funds for farmers affected by dry spell

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Wednesday, February 7, that they are looking for funds for assistance to be extended to farmers who were affected by the dry spell brought by the El Niño Phenomenon.

"I have already instructed Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz II to find out where to find funds and he said there is," Lacson said.

He said he also ordered the Provincial Agriculture Office to set the parameters for who will receive assistance.

Although there was rain in central Negros on Tuesday, February 6, the weather bureau forecasted that drought may hit some parts of the province.

Lacson said the the dry spell may affect more localities in the province.

The dry spell has already affected Himamaylan City, Isabela, Cauayan, Binalbagan, Sipalay City, Moises Padilla, and Hinoba-an, with the damages pegged at P12.8 million.*