Capitol ready for 2024 WVRAA hosting

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the province is ready for the hosting of the 2024 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) meet on May 2 to 7.

"As hosts, we are ready," Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Monday, March 18.

The governor also said that he has talked with the Department of Education-Division of Negros Occidental to ensure that all venues for sports events are ready and the billeting areas are also ready.

"I would like to thank the Division of Bacolod City for allowing the use of different schools for billeting areas," he added.

Not all events will be held at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Brgy. Mansilingan, Bacolod City, the governor said.

There will be other venues outside Bacolod that will also be venues for other sports events and he has requested that San Carlos City will be the venue of the tennis competition.

"I'd like to spread out the events to other local government units. It will be a lot of pride for San Carlos to be hosting the tennis events. The city has hosted many national tennis events. They offered to host it," Lacson pointed out.

He said the official athletes to represent the province during the annual regional sports event will be determined after the Provincial Meet which will be on April 1 to 6.

We will choose from there then I will talk to them, Lacson said.

Negros Occidental finished 1st runner-up with 147 gold, 137 silver, and 109 bronze medals in the 2023 WVRAA.*