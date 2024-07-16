Capitol receives Mambukal's special patent title

The provincial government formally received the Special Patent Title of Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) " Legally the province owns the 24 hectares Mambukal," Lacson said. "This assures that Mambukal is owned by the province.

There were attempts before for this but now it's in the level of Penro that the special patent title is issued," Lacson said. He said that the provincial government will expand some facilities of the resort and there will be improvements in the area. " We bought some land because we want to expand some facilities in Mambukal.

We will build more villas which are high-end so that we can attract more tourists," Lacson said. Some improvements will include a boat ride at the lagoon. Right now we can stand by and take pictures but later we can ride and do kayaking," the governor said.

"Today, I am glad to share with you that in a few years, we will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Mambukal, a milestone that traces back to the construction of the Ishiwata Bathhouse in 1927," Lacson also said during the turn over Monday.

In some accounts, it has even been said that Mambukal was a weekend getaway for provincial officials and guests even before the Ishiwata Bathhouse was built. Mambukal is a lot of things for Negrenses and its patrons from neighboring provinces.

For the Baby Boomers and Gen X, Mambukal will always be a part of our nostalgic childhood and youth and it is heartening that over the years, Mambukal has continued to improve as an icon of Negros Occidental, Lacson added. Mambukal was declared a town site on June 22, 1957, by Republic Act No. 1964, known as the 'Act of Establishing the Mambukal Town Site for Health Center and Recreation Resort Purposes.' Additionally, the Local Government Code of 1991 empowers LGUs to establish organizations for effective development plan implementation and revenue generation through local taxes and fees.

"This transfer represents a significant advancement in the Provincial government initiatives to preserve the environment, promote sustainable tourism and enhance community involvement,"

Lacson also said "With this turnover of the Special Patent Title, we rest our commitment to uphold Mambukal as a model representation of responsible stewardship and a source of pride for the present and future generation Negrenses," he added. (TDE)