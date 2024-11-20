Capitol reschedules bidding for Bulk Water Supply

The provincial government has rescheduled the bidding for its P1.2 billion Bulk Water Supply Project to December 12, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz announced on Monday. The move comes after a request from the PPP Center to postpone the bidding date.

"The bidders are in the final stages of preparing their documents. We are giving them at least two weeks to ensure everything is in order for the opening of the bid documents on December 12," Diaz said.

The bidding was initially set for November 22. Diaz also noted that the Silay City Water District is working closely with the Silay City government to facilitate discussions about the project.

The Silay City Sangguniang Panlungsod has already issued a Resolution of No Objection (RONO) in support of the project. However, concerns remain regarding the potential impact on the Imbang River’s water supply once the project is implemented.

"They support the project but are concerned about the potential depletion of the Imbang River's water supply," Diaz explained. "We want to assure stakeholders that the goal is not just to take water, but to develop a comprehensive water security plan that includes responsible water resource management to protect our watershed areas."

The project also aims to improve the distribution of potable water across the region. "We are committed to responsible water usage," Diaz emphasized. "We will ensure a reliable flow of water through resource management projects, including ongoing studies and negotiations with landowners in upland areas."

Diaz earlier revealed that 12 companies have expressed interest in the project, which will be a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture with an estimated investment of PHP 1.2 billion.

The winning bidder will enter into a joint venture with the provincial government to finance, design, construct, operate, and maintain a bulk water supply system. The system will have a minimum capacity of 34.5 million liters per day, sourced from the Imbang and/or Malogo Rivers.

The treated water will be distributed to six water service providers in the cities of Silay, Talisay, Victorias, and Bacolod, as well as the municipalities of E.B. Magalona and Manapla. (TDE)