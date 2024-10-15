Capitol sets bidding of Bulk Water Project on Nov. 22

Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. revealed Monday that the bidding of the Bulk Water Project of the province has been moved to November 22.

This is based on the request of the bidders because they want to formulate the best possible bid, Nellas said. There are still 12 bidders which is more than enough for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project.

The bidding will be held either at the Capitol or at Negros Residences to accommodate all the bidders. Nellas clarified that the project is still on schedule. The construction phase of the project will take about three years.

The Silay City government is yet to issue its resolution of no objection (RONO) for the project. The water sources of the project which are the Malogo and Imbang rivers pass through Silay City.

Nellas also said that the province was already issued the Water Availability Certificate by the National Water Resources Board. Earlier Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said that he hopes to finish the P1.2 billion Bulk Water Project during his last term if he wins in the coming May 12, 2025 elections. The project aims to provide potable water for some localities in the Third District and Bacolod City. (TDE)