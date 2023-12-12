Capitol starts processing additional bonuses

Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said Monday, December 11, that the provincial government has started processing the additional bonuses of qualified employees.

Diaz said Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson will announce the additional bonuses and benefits for the employees on Wednesday, December 13.

On that day, the provincial government will have its Christmas party and birthday celebration for the governor.

The productivity enhancement incentive (PEI) pegged at P5,000 is now being processed, Diaz said.

He added that Lacson will announce on Wednesday the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) if it will be P25,000 just like last year or if it will be increased by P5,000.

The provincial government of Negros Occidental has allotted P85 million for the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) bonus for its regular and plantilla casual employees.

For the contract of service and job order employees, Diaz said the provincial government has also allocated a budget for them.

Last year, they received P5,000 as gratuity pay plus gift packs.

Diaz said the Capitol is waiting for the guidelines.

"We are hoping it will be increased as the budget allows us to give them an increase in gratuity," he also said.*