Capitol strengthening security measures

The Negros Occidental provincial government is strengthening its security including the installation of closed-circuit television monitors, Provincial Legal Officer Alberto Nellas said Wednesday, December 6.

Nellas made the statement amid the ongoing investigation into a robbery involving P472,000 worth of batteries and motor oils at the Provincial Engineering motor pool along Gatuslao Street in Bacolod City.

He said they are closely coordinating with the police for a case build-up.

He said there are already persons of interest from the house adjacent to the motor pool.

The suspects reportedly gained entrance to the motor pool

through a hole in the wall which was later discovered by the Capitol personnel.

Nellas refused to name the identity of the suspects.

He also said that there is no CCTV at the motor pool.

"So we will coordinate with the offices to install CCTVs as part of strengthening security at the Capitol properties,' Nellas added.

Arnel Argusar, head of the Provincial General Services Office, said that they discovered the missing batteries and motor oils on October 31 during the inventory and that the hole at the wall was only discovered when the loosened hollow blocks used by the suspects to cover the hole gave in.

Five of the 23 stolen batteries were recovered during the police operations, he said.*