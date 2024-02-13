Capitol to address high cases of teenage pregnancy

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Monday, February 12, that the provincial government will plan out a strategy to reduce teenage pregnancy, especially with Don Salvador Benedicto having most of the cases have been reported.

"This is a serious concern and we really have to address that," Lacson said.

He said that they would be sitting down with the mayor and plan out a strategy to drastically reduce the occurrence of teenage pregnancy.

"It's a concern provincewide," Lacson said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan earlier that there are cases of teenage pregnancies where the mother is as young as 12 years old and that most cases are out-of-school youths.

Lacson said he is hoping to improve the situation especially since the Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital has been designated as a family planning training center.*