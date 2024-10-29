Capitol to follow DBM’s Circular on early release of year-end bonus, cash gift

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the capitol is ready to release early the year-end bonus and cash gifts of government employees.

"Especially when there's an order already, the expectations are high.

Once the money is available and the green light is given us that we will release it then we will do that," Lacson said.

" We will check with our finance department on how much we can give," Lacson added.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the earlier release of government personnel’s yearend bonus and cash gift.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Oct. 22 issued Budget Circular 2024-3, which facilitates the early release of the year-end bonus and cash gift of government workers.

It amends Section 6.1 of Budget Circular 2016-4 which provides guidelines on the grant of the yearend bonus and cash gift. The year-end bonus is equivalent to one month's salary plus a P5,000 cash gift, the DBM Secretary said. (TDE)