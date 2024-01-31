Capitol to release assistance to 3 ASF-hit LGUs

The provincial government of Negros Occidental will release financial assistance to hog raisers in three African swine fever-hit local government units in February, Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana said Tuesday, January 30.

The cash assistance of up to P2,000 will be released for each affected hog raiser in five to seven barangays in San Enrique and 25 villages in Valladolid, Lemana said.

Also included in the assistance are several barangays from Hinigaran and one in Ilog.

Lemana noted that some affected barangays have not yet complied with the requirements.

Last week, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson attributed the delay in the release of the financial assistance to ASF-affected hog raisers to the ban imposed during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

The turnover then resumed in December last year, when some barangays in Ilog received assistance.

The governor also blamed the delay in the release on the late submission of documentation required by the Commission on Audit.

The province allocated a total of P2.5 million for the financial assistance.*