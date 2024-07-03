Capitol to start the release of P50M PAFFF next week

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is eyeing to increase assistance to the barangays from P250,000 to P300,000 in 2025. The assistance is the same amount that the Barangay received from the province before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lacson said the recipients would be farmers and fisherfolks affected by the El Niño phenomenon and that there are already lists that were checked by the Regional Office of the Department of Agriculture and the Office of the President.

The beneficiaries will receive P10,000 each, Lacson said. He said all the provinces equally received the same amount. He said they were given only 30 days to disperse the said fund. "Next week it has to be distributed already," Lacson said. "Not everybody can be helped depending on the availability of funds," Lacson explained.

He also said that farmers and fisherfolks who are receiving or have already received any subsidy from the government are not qualified to receive PAFFF. (TDE)