Capitol turns over P27M worth of projects

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson turned over on Monday, February 26, P27 million worth of projects to different beneficiaries including some localities.

The implementation of the 2023 programs, projects, and activities for the development and management of the upland ecosystem is in partnership with 25 local government units, nine cities and 16 municipalities, 37 communities, and five Local Conservation (LCA) groups.

The implementation of the said programs and projects is in line with the banner program of the Govemor's Abanse Negrense, Provincial Environment and Management Office head Julie Ann Bedrio said.

The projects included the 2023 support to Watershed Management and Development Program worth P16,130,000,

establishment of a 200-hectare Agro Forestry Site, provision of communication devices support to partner POs of 10 LGUs, provision of water system facilities to the beneficiaries,

support to Upland Ecosystem Management Program funded by 2023 20 percent Provincial Development Fund worth P5,000,000, which includes rehabilitation and conservation of natural resources, support farmers while protecting, and conserving the upland Natural Resources, provision of livelihood opportunities to upland and coastal women funded by 2023 5% Gender and Development Fund; various materials and equipment for rattan and batwan processing, various materials and equipment for coffee packaging and development, various materials and equipment for fish processing sewing machines and materials.

The implementation of programs and projects in the watershed will ensure the resources are sustainably utilized and managed to ensure sustainable water supply and environmental protection.*