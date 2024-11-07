Capitol's P50 million multi-purpose dormitory at Panaad Park underway

Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz revealed that the provincial government will construct a P50 million dormitory and evacuation center at the Pana-ad Park in Barangay Mansilingan.

Diaz said this is the first module that will first be constructed which budget will be taken from the capital savings. The capitol is eyeing ten buildings, Diaz said.

The multi-purpose dormitory can be utilized during emergency evacuations and it will also be utilized for athlete's training and sporting events which will be held in the province.

Diaz explained capitol needs a larger space for the full implementation and construction of the center.

He revealed that part of its plan is to give an option for those who acquired lots at the residential area at the Pana-ad Park to swap it for another capitol property in Barangay Mansilingan.

Diaz further revealed that up for delivery to the province is the third bus for the capitol employees' transport and other emergency that are needed.

He also revealed that the province has also acquired ten additional ambulances which will be under the 911 for emergencies. (TDE)