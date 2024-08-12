Car-Free Sunday gets more participation from health buffs

The Car-free Sunday at Lacson, Bacolod Bacolod City continued to gain more support from the health buffs as they joined Mayor Albee Benitez with bikers and others on August 11, 2024.

The mayor said,” I was happy to see a lot of bikers, runners, zumba enthusiasts, and walkers, some with their pets, enjoying another carfree Sunday on Lacson Street.”

The mayor also enjoyed riding his Bambike (bamboo-made bike) given by his son Mayor Javi Benitez.

He said, “Let’s utilize our car-free hours on Lacson Street every Sunday to stay fit, and healthy, and as a way to bond with our friends and families.”

The Car-Free Sunday was initiated by Mayor Benitez and adopted by the Sangguniang Panlungsod to encourage all Bacolodnons to engage in a healthier lifestyle that involves walking, running, or riding a bicycle.